Waiting for info on the upcoming Sunbreak expansion, Monster Hunter Rise is preparing to make its PC debut. The title will arrive on Steam in a few days and Capcom wanted to remind fans what makes this version unique through the classic launch trailer.

The video highlights PC-exclusive features, such as the 4K resolution, higher definition textures, unlimited fps, support for ultrawide screens and a nice addition that comes in the form of filters. Players will enjoy a customize the game world thanks to different graphic filters: black and white, sepia, Japanese style, “warring lands” style and two cinema versions.

Hunters will be able to enjoy their adventures in the world of Monster Hunter Rise by changing style whenever they want, and with a much greater graphic rendering than Switch. All starting from 12 January. Obviously, to fully exploit the potential of the PC version you will need a suitable machine, otherwise it is better to stay on the Nintendo console … maybe right on the Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition, with the themed Pro Controller. You can buy everything at this link.

We remember that there will be no cross-play between Switch and PC, so if you need a new group of hunters to battle monsters with, you’re welcome on our Facebook group.