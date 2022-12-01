Monster Hunter Rise seems to be confirmed on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Passwith the release date official that was leaked, probably ahead of schedule, through the official Twitter account of Xbox Germany: it will be available in the subscription catalog for consoles and PC from January 20, 2023.

There aren’t many explanations about it but the rumor about the possible arrival of Monster Hunter Rise on Xbox Game Pass had already emerged in recent days, so we can take this as a confirmation, although it is not an official communication.

In case the tweet should be removed, which is quite likely, you can see it in the screenshot below.

Monster Hunter Rise on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox DACH Tweet screenshot

On January 20, 2023, Monster Hunter Rise will therefore also arrive on the Xbox platform and will do so directly in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, as well as on PC Game Pass.

This is rather unexpected news, considering that the game was considered an exclusive Nintendo Switch console up to now, but the fact that it was later also released on PC boded well for a further expansion of the potential audience.

At this point we await any more detailed information on the matter and also on the arrival for Sony platforms, considering that the opening to other consoles could easily also include PS5 and PS4. The idea is that the announcement by Xbox DACH is ahead of its time, perhaps destined to arrive in the next few days and perhaps during The Game Awards 2022 which will be held next week.

We still don’t consider it an official communication but we can think that the information contained in the removed tweet was true and that Monster Hunter Rise is therefore destined to be part of the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass catalog in the January 2023 introductions. In the meantime, the game updated to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak version.