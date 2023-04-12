Capcom has announced the upcoming arrival of a new Digital Event dedicated to Monster Hunter, probably focused on the upcoming news for Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreakwith the Title Update 5 as the protagonist of the event.

The April Monster Hunter Digital Event will therefore be held on April 19, 2023 at 16:00 Italian. Meanwhile we have a first teaser trailer of what will be the contents of the presentation, which should be focused largely on the free Title Update 5 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Presented by Dame Fiorayne herself in the teaser visible above, the new Monster Hunter Digital Event will therefore bring several interesting news for all fans of the Capcom series, including the return of the fearsome Elder Dragon, according to what was reported in the tweet.

At this point, all that remains is to wait for April 19 to find out all the news arriving in Monster Hunter Rise, with the high probability that it may be new quests and monsters to hunt, as well as various events and equipment to conquer.

Last month we saw the 10.03/10.0.4.0/10.000.04 update arrive on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, while previously there was the Title Update 4, which could provide some idea of ​​what will characterize the new update as well to be presented this month.