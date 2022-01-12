It is now available on Steam there PC version from Monster Hunter Rise, the famous Capcom hunting game that has already conquered millions of players on Nintendo Switch.

As you can also read in our review of Monster Hunter Rise for PC, this version offers new features including resolution support 4K, advanced graphics options, voice chat, ultra-wide monitor support and more.

Not only that, PC hunters can tackle all post-launch and collaborative content previously released up to update 3.6.1 for Nintendo Switch alone or with up to three other players in online co-op mode. These also include some of the series’ most fan-favorite Elder Dragons, such as Valstrax and Teostra, and collaborations with Okami and Mega Man, just to name a few of the content featured.

“To overcome the looming Fury, Kamura’s hunters must use their new hunting companions Palamute and the mechanics of “Wirebug” as they engage in the action-packed combat typical of the series. Palamute companions “Canyne” join companions “Felyne” to assist players in the hunt. In addition to lending their considerable offensive skills to any combat, Palamutes can also carry hunters on their backs to quickly chase fleeing monsters and traverse the vast maps. Wirebugs, on the other hand, allow hunters to nimbly cling in any direction during a hunt and can be paired with each of the 14 weapon types to create unique “Silkweave Attacks”. Damaging monsters with these new attacks will make them susceptible to the new “Wyvern ride” technique, which allows players to temporarily take control of a monster, thus resulting in spectacular battle sequences during a hunt, “reads the official press release.

Among the innovations introduced by Monster Hunter Rise we also find the Furies, of missions in which hunters must face hordes of monsters, teaming up with the citizens of Kamura and using defensive installations to protect the Stronghold’s barricades from invading monsters, including the mighty Apex, extremely dangerous variant monsters.

On Steam, in addition to the Monster Hunter Rise Standard Edition, a special is available Deluxe Edition which includes the base game, a digital DLC voucher pack that can be redeemed for bonus game content such as a hunter armor style (set) “Kamurai”, exclusive gestures, cosmetic items and more. PC players will receive a free Celebration Item Pack filled with launch-worthy items, as well as access to the Guild Cross armor set, which offers high defense to get through initial missions and reach a high rank in no time.