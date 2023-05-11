The Humble Bundle digital store has dedicated a new bundle to Capcom, which includes a total of ten games, including Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment of the famous series. The package is called Capcom Heroic Collection and at the time of writing this news more than 15,000 have been sold for around €30,000 collected for charitable purposes.

Capcom Heroic Collection bundle page

Let’s see the games included divided by price ranges:

spending €1 they take home:

Lost Planet 3 Complete Pack

Mega Man Legacy Collection

striders

Bionic Commando: Rearmed

spending €9.05 they also take home:

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Mega Man 11

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Finally, spending at least €27.16 are added to the bundle:

Monster Hunter Rise

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

It is important to specify that all games in the Capcom Heroic Collection bundle are redeemable on Steam. Of course, the offer is only valid on PC.

The money raised by the bundle will go to the JDRF association, which deals with diabetes research.