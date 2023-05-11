The Humble Bundle digital store has dedicated a new bundle to Capcom, which includes a total of ten games, including Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment of the famous series. The package is called Capcom Heroic Collection and at the time of writing this news more than 15,000 have been sold for around €30,000 collected for charitable purposes.
Capcom Heroic Collection bundle page
Let’s see the games included divided by price ranges:
spending €1 they take home:
- Lost Planet 3 Complete Pack
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- striders
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed
spending €9.05 they also take home:
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Mega Man 11
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
Finally, spending at least €27.16 are added to the bundle:
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
It is important to specify that all games in the Capcom Heroic Collection bundle are redeemable on Steam. Of course, the offer is only valid on PC.
The money raised by the bundle will go to the JDRF association, which deals with diabetes research.
#Monster #Hunter #Rise #Capcoms #Humble #Bundle #games
Leave a Reply