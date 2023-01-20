CAPCOM announces that it is finally also available on consoles Playstation And Xboxes the highly acclaimed MONSTER HUNTER RISE. As previously anticipated, starting today it will be possible to purchase the title on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One digitally only. Plus all subscribers to the service Xbox Game Pass will be able to play it for free on console, PC and cloud.

Before leaving you with the launch trailer, I remind you that from today only the base game will be available, while during the spring the expansion will also be released MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK. You can find all the details in our previous article. Good vision.

Milan (20 January 2023) – The award-winning series of Monster Hunter™ launches today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4 with the acclaimed Monster Hunter™ Rise. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and the cloud. Monster Hunter Rise has already sold over 11 million units and received high praise for its signature action RPG, exciting new features, and free and ongoing post-launch support. Monster Hunter Rise offers features including 4K resolution support, advanced graphics options, voice chat, 3D audio, and more. Following the highly praised launch on Nintendo Switch™ and Steam, Monster Hunter Rise transports players to the colorful village of Kamura as they prepare to defend themselves against the oncoming Fury.

A new trailer of Monster Hunter Rise it’s available on the YouTube channel of Monster Hunterswhile other assets are available for download via the Capcom Press Center.

To overcome the impending Fury, Kamura’s hunters make use of their new hunting companions Palamute and the “Wirebug” grappling mechanic as they engage in the action-packed combat typical of the series. Palamute companions “Canyne” team up with series favorite companions, the “Felyne,” to assist players on hunts. In addition to lending their considerable offensive capabilities to any combat, Palamutes can also carry hunters on their backs to quickly pursue fleeing monsters and traverse open maps. Wirebugs, on the other hand, allow hunters to nimbly grapple in any direction during a hunt and can be paired with each of 14 weapon types to create unique “Silkbind Attacks.” Damaging monsters with these new attacks makes them susceptible to the new “Wyvern riding” technique, which allows players to temporarily take control of a monster and produce spectacular battle sequences during a hunt.

When players aren’t exploring the five sprawling locations, such as the Shrine Ruins, the Flooded Forest, and the Sandy Plains, they can also battle hordes of massive monsters in the new Rage quest type introduced in Monster Hunter Rise. In these missions, the hunters work together with the citizens of Kamura village to prepare defensive installations and protect the barricades of the stronghold against waves of invading monsters, including the powerful Apex monsters that may arrive during the siege. In addition to the new game mode, Monster Hunter Rise it also introduces new “Switch Skills” for each weapon as hunters progress through the game. By swapping these new abilities with existing Silkbinds or regular attacks, players can create new combos and strategies that match their preferred playstyles.

Monster Hunter Rise also includes new features to improve multiplayer with other hunters. Dynamic difficulty scaling for multiplayer automatically adjusts as new players enter and exit hub missions. The new “Hunter Connect” feature allows players to create tags with their goals and playstyles, search for other players with the same tags, or invite friends to any tag they’ve joined. After completing a multiplayer mission, players can also rate other hunters in their party and increase the odds of finding each other in matchmaking.

Monster Hunter Rise features customizable optimizations, allowing hunters to enjoy the journey in 4K resolution and 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, while also offering 3D audio for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Weapons also use DualSense™ adaptive triggers on PlayStation 5. Also, the huge paid expansion Monster Hunter™ Rise: Sunbreak will arrive in the spring of 2023.