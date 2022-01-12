CAPCOM announces that the launch day of MONSTER HUNTER RISE on PC via the platform Steam. The title is available in two editions: the Standard Edition from € 59.99 and the Deluxe Edition from 70,48 € which includes inside a series of additional content such as extra hairstyles, armor styles for both the character and his fellow adventurers, and more.

We leave you now with the press release released by the company, where you can find out a lot of information on the launch of the PC version of MONSTER HUNTER RISE.

Monster Hunter Rise ™ available today on PC

The award-winning series of Monster Hunter ™ arrives today on PC with the acclaimed Monster Hunter Rise ™ via a global launch on Steam. The PC version of Monster Hunter Rise brings new features including 4K resolution support, advanced graphics options, voice chat, ultra-wide monitor support, and more. After the highly acclaimed release on Nintendo Switch ™, Monster Hunter Rise transport players to the colorful village of Kamura as they prepare to defend themselves from the looming Fury. At launch, hunters can take on all previously released post-launch and collaboration content up to Update 3.6.1 for Nintendo Switch alone or with up to three other players in online co-op!

To overcome the looming Fury, Kamura’s hunters must utilize the new Palamute hunting companions and “Wirebug” mechanics as they engage in action-packed combat typical of the series. Palamute companions “Canyne” join companions “Felyne” to assist players in the hunt. In addition to lending their considerable offensive skills to any combat, Palamutes can also carry hunters on their backs to quickly chase fleeing monsters and traverse the vast maps. Wirebugs, on the other hand, allow hunters to nimbly cling in any direction during a hunt and can be paired with each of 14 weapon types to create unique “Silkbind Attacks”. Damaging monsters with these new attacks will make them susceptible to the new “Wyvern ride” technique, which allows players to temporarily take control of a monster, resulting in spectacular battle sequences during a hunt.

When players aren’t exploring the five vast locations, such as the Sacred Ruins, the Flooded Forest, and the Sandy Plains, they can also battle hordes of huge monsters in the new Fury mission type introduced in Monster Hunter Rise. In these missions, hunters must work with the citizens of Kamura Village to prepare their defensive installations and protect the Stronghold’s barricades from waves of invading monsters, including the mighty Apex monsters that might arrive during the siege. In addition to the new game mode, Monster Hunter Rise It also introduces new “Trading Skills” for each weapon as hunters progress through the game. By trading these new abilities with existing Silkbinds or regular attacks, players can create all new combos and strategies that match their preferred play style.

Monster Hunter Rise it also includes new features. Dynamic difficulty adjustment for multiplayer automatically adjusts when new players enter and exit a hub mission. The new “Hunter Connect” feature allows players to create tags with their own goals and play styles, search for other players with the same tags, or invite friends to any tag they’ve joined. After completing a multiplayer mission, players can also “Like” other hunters in their party and increase the chances of being matchmaking.

The PC version of Monster Hunter Rise includes a rich roster of monsters, including all content up to Nintendo Switch Update 3.6.1. These free title updates included more additional monsters including fan favorites Chameleos and Valstrax, as well as collaborative content with iconic games such as Okami, Ghosts’ n Goblins and other. Future post-launch content will sync with the Nintendo Switch version at the end of February 2022. Additionally, the massive paid expansion of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak ™ will arrive for Nintendo Switch and PC players in the summer of 2022. Learn more about it Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak they will be available at a later time.

In addition to the Standard Edition of Monster Hunter Rise, a special Deluxe Edition is available which includes the Standard Edition of the game, as well as a digital DLC voucher pack that can be redeemed for bonus game content such as a “Kamurai” hunter armor style (set), exclusive gestures, cosmetic items and more still. PC players will receive a free Celebration Item Pack filled with launch-worthy items, as well as access to the Guild Cross armor set, which offers high defense to get through initial missions and reach a high rank in no time.