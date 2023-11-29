Capcom has announced that a series of Monster Hunter Rise DLC content they are going to be removed from the game. You have until January 22, 2024 to 01:00 Italian time to download this content, because then it will no longer be possible to obtain it. These are collaborations based on Sonic, Sengan-en and USJ.

As you can see above, the information was shared via i Monster Hunter social channels. If you download by the indicated date, you will then be able to freely use the dedicated missions and contents. However, if you delete the game, it will not be possible to download the contents again later, which include four event missions and two Palico. The rewards are various weapons and armor.

Obviously they are not fundamental contents and had been shared for free: Capcom isn’t blocking paid content, but it’s clearly not pleasant to lose some of the game.