In a reportage by Famitsu recently published it was revealed that MONSTER HUNTER RISE was the title for Nintendo Switch best-selling in Japan throughout 2021. The hunting game of CAPCOM, which today also lands on PC all over the world, has placed 2,350,693 units starting from March 26 and until December 26 of last year, also obtaining the most downloaded game title in digital format.

This data only includes physical and digital copies sold on Japanese soil and does not take into account the rest of the world. In October, global sales totaled 7.5 million copies sold.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE it was a great success for CAPCOM, surpassing even the sales of Street Fighter II as a best seller on a single platform. It will also debut next summer MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK, the first major paid expansion for the hunting game, announced during Nintendo Direct last September. Here you can find our review of the game.

Source: Famitsu Street Siliconera