Capcom made a broadcast focused on the new expansion of monster hunter rise, sun breakwhere he revealed new details of this, such as some of the new monsters that it will include.

There will be three new creatures to face the ones previously revealed, as well as unpublished options such as the new ability Exchangeable Skills Change. It will also include the Support Missionsall of which will be available on June 30.

sun break will work with both the version for switch like PC via Steam. Talking about the monsters included in this new content is Seregiosa dangerous wyvern able to shed its scales.

The latter cause a condition known as ‘bleeding’, which saps the hunter’s health. But this flying monster is only one of the dangers to face, since the game will include some subspecies.

Source: Capcom.

Another one of the new monsters coming to monster hunter rise with sun break it is Somnacanth Aurorawhich has freezing powers with which it leaves hunters frozen.

There is also the Almudron Magmawhich attacks with molten stone causing terrible burns to those who are hit by it. Capcom take the opportunity to give more details about Malzenothe flagship monster of this expansion, which is a fearsome Elder Dragon.

Malzeno is a huge threat in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Malzeno It brings a swarm of parasitic entities that capture and absorb the energy of their prey, making it more dangerous than normal.

Inspired by vampires, it produces a condition known as ‘blood plague’, causing a duel to determine which life force will be depleted first.

If the hunter loses Malzeno will evolve into a more terrible and powerful form. Another novelty is the Exchangeable Skills Change.

Source: Capcom.

This one lets players assign abilities to two different loadouts that can be changed on the fly during the hunt. As of May 16 there will be videos on the official channels of Capcom USA to see how to use them on the 14 weapons of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunset.

What about the Support Missions? They are hunting days where a single hunter has the support of game characters, but it is necessary to unlock them to use them.

If you want to know more about monster hunter rise consult landgamer. We still have more information about games Capcom. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.