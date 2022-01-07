Finally from next week, more precisely from January 13, even users PC will be able to immerse themselves in the adventures proposed by MONSTER HUNTER RISE, but to carry on with the work, CAPCOM has already released the game’s launch trailer online.

The video also introduces some of the features that will be found in this PC version of the game, including filters, support for ultrawide displays and 4K resolution, high resolution textures, an unlimited frame rate, and other customization features. useful.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE is currently available in version Nintendo Switch, and if you are interested in this version, you can read our dedicated review.

Below we propose the launch trailer and some images of the edition PC arriving!

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu