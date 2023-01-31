Almost two years have passed since the debut of MONSTER HUNTER RISE on Nintendo Switch (here our review, and the CAPCOM hunting game has finally arrived on consoles Playstation And Xboxes. Although at the moment it is a first version without the expansion SUN BREAK (Coming this Spring) We’ve spent countless hours on the hundreds of quests available, including the many event quests that have been released over time and are now available right from the start of the game. The title brings considerable innovations when compared to its predecessor MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD, with many other news on the technical aspect compared to its Nintendo Switch version. The title is also available since its launch in the rich catalog Xbox Game Passallowing you to find numerous allies with which to join for the most complicated hunts.

Title: MONSTER HUNTER RISE

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Analyzed version: Xbox Series X

Type: Adventure, RPG, Action

Players: 1-4

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Tongue: Italian (texts), English, Japanese and Monster Hunter language (voices)

Exit date: 20 th January

Availability: digital delivery

DLCs: nobody

Note: available for free upon release for Game Pass subscription holders We reviewed MONSTER HUNTER RISE with an Xbox code provided to us for free by CAPCOM via PLAION.

Although the first glance (confirmed by several dozen hours later) was more than positive once we took up arms and went into battle, one question continues to grip us: will the innovations introduced in MONSTER HUNTER RISE to remove the previous one from the podium MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD still massively populated on consoles? Find out with us!

Wake up hunter, we have a rampage to stop

MONSTER HUNTER RISE is set in the village of Kamurawhere our protagonist (fully customizable) will be called to stop the terrible plague of Fury: an event where numerous monsters inexplicably attack the village, trying to raze it to the ground and endangering all its inhabitants. As in the most classic exponent of the series, we will therefore be led to improve our skills with the 14 weapons present in the game, as well as collect the numerous monster parts collected in our hunts to improve our armory.

However, the Fury itself is the real protagonist of this new chapter. During these missions we will have to fend off the hordes of monsters that will try to break through the gates of the village, through battles that mix the classic style of the saga with the more strategic one of a tower defence. In fact, we will be able to place traps, automatic defensive turrets or attack stations with which to repel and eliminate the waves of fearsome monsters. Every time we defeat an enemy we will earn points that will increase the level of our village, thus allowing us to access increasingly powerful and effective defensive weapons. In these missions, however, we will not be alone, in fact also the inhabitants of Kamura they will come to our aid. We can then ask them for a hand to use the defensive turrets (thus making them automatic) and fight monsters in the front line, with considerable attack damage. Each mission will be characterized by the final presence of a “threat”, or a monster larger and more powerful than usual, capable of also giving us a fair amount of loot.

Within the title there will also be many secondary and main missions, thanks to which we will be able to unlock equipment for our companions Canyne And Felyne and even blueprints for making special weapons. To accompany us in the long-lasting experience we will also find the Myocenarieswhich we will be able to send in search of precious materials in previously explored game areas, and the Merchant, with which we will be able to obtain rare materials from other distant lands. Also included, as anticipated in the opening phase, are all the event missions released so far, which will also allow us to craft weapons and armor otherwise unpublished in the MH universe.

The legacy of the new world

From the gameplay point of view, it is impossible not to notice several mechanics present in the previous chapters of the franchise, but finally improved properly to create an accessible Monster Hunter like never before. There are many innovations introduced, but the most important ones that catch the eye easily concern the approach to the exploration areas, the Canyne companions and the wire bugs. The maps will no longer be divided into sectors as they were in the past, but we will have some interconnected and fully explorable game areas. This choice makes the exploration more fluid and dynamic, above all thanks to the help provided by the Canyne companions and the thread insects. Both innovations will be essential for exploration, with the first ones that will allow us, for example, to move much faster with theirs mount functions, or a greater knowledge of the area through their “sniffing” function. In battle, companion Canyne will also be able to give us support by attacking with us, having all of his equipment, just as happened in past titles for the Felyne.

Thread insects, on the other hand, will be the center of our vertical exploration, allowing us to move wherever we want along the large game maps. In fact, we will be able to quickly climb mountains and rocky peaks, or quickly cross large portions of the map through their “maxi” versions. But that’s not all, it will always be thanks to them that we will be able to perform additional dodges or use silk weaving skills, which differ according to the weapon used. Thanks to the wire insects we will also be able to capture a monster and ride it, in this way not only will we be able to damage it by crashing it against walls and walls, but also use it to attack other monsters and use it as a real weapon in our hands.

There are also minor innovations, such as an affinity bar and weapon sharpening much easier to read than the old colors seen in MH World, or a much more accelerated study of monsters than in the past, allowing us to discover their weaknesses faster. The weapons have remained almost unchanged, as have the first special moves that can be performed (compared to the later ones that are unlocked by advancing in the plot), except for the exchange skill, which allows us to unlock additional skills that we can replace those present in the equipped weapon, thus giving us the opportunity to modify some characteristics of the latter.

Kamura 2.0

MONSTER HUNTER RISE it immediately presents itself as a fluid and customizable title according to your needs. We will be able to opt for a greater graphic rendering, with textures in 4K and a fluidity at 60 frames per second, or for greater performance, with a graphic quality that stands at 1080p, but at 120 FPS.

If the latter is definitely the best for those who want to get the most out of the experience provided by the game, an intermediate mode is also available for all the undecided, where the resolution remains at 4K but the fps fluctuate between 60 and 120. The latter it is preferable for televisions that have VRR (the variable refresh rate), so as to reduce the impact of the drops that could inevitably arise in the most agitated situations, such as chaotic multiplayer battles. Instead, it is to leave us a little disappointed the absence of a transfer for previous saves on the Nintendo Switchsurely leading those who have hundreds of hours on the first work to avoid the great leap in quality to the more performing PlayStation and Xbox version.

Who do we recommend MONSTER HUNTER RISE to?

The game is absolutely recommended to all fans of the series, especially to owners of a new generation console, where the title manages to fully give its best. The title also proves to be an excellent starting point for those who want to approach the series for the first time and did not take the opportunity with the previous one MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD. Obviously we do not recommend it to all those not interested in titles focused on farming, as it could also take hours and dozens of hunts to obtain the much coveted armor or weapon. However, our advice is to try it at least once if you have the opportunity, especially thanks to its presence on the Game Pass. Trust us if we tell you that a single hunt will be enough to fall in love with it forever.

The innovations introduced make it a captivating product for aficionados of the saga as well as for novices

Unparalleled game fluidity

Great fun both alone and in company… …But it can quickly bore those who expect substantial changes in playful terms

The AI ​​of the supporting characters is not always up to the situation

Absence of cross-save between Nintendo Switch and new console version