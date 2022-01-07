Next week will come the time when the players PC will finally be able to go hunting with Monster Hunter Rise, the chapter of the saga that has been on sale for almost a year on Nintendo Switch and will now be available via Steam with a new version that brings with it some graphical improvements.

The launch trailer that Capcom has released, mainly boasts of the different visual filters that can be activated. So we can transform the image into black and white, sepia, with a Japanese style or even give it a cinematic touch so that at certain moments it looks like a movie. The image can be adapted to be perfectly displayed on an ultra-wide screen and will reach 4K resolution.

There will also be no limit to the fps and in general all the visual aspects have been perfected thanks to the high definition textures. Without further ado we leave you to watch the trailer.

We remind you that Monster Hunter Rise will arrive on January 12th and until then you can try a demo to get an idea of ​​how the game will run on your computer.

Source: Videogamer