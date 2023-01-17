Monster Hunter Rise will make its debut on Playstation And Xboxes in a few days, January 20, but the reviews of the game ei are out today votes which have been assigned by the international press are excellent, with an average currently equal to 87. Here are all the evaluations:

God is a Geek – 9.5

RPG Fans – 9.2

Xbox Achievements – 9.1

GameSpew – 9

Noisy Pixels – 9

COGconnected – 9

GamersRD – 9

Hey Poor Gamer – 9

Push Square – 9

ScreenRant – 9

The Mako Reactor – 9

The Sixth Axis – 9

Xbox Era – 9

PlayStation Universe – 8.5

Attack of the Fanboy – 8

CGMagazine – 8

The Loadout – 8

Pure Xbox – 8

TrueAchievements – 8

Just like for the votes of the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise, we find a large amount of 9/10 and only a handful of 8/10, without going below this threshold: the last episode of the Capcom series is in short a critical acclaim also on the Sony and Microsoft platforms.

In the first Monster Hunter Rise review we wrote about how the game boasts a surprising technical and artistic sector, a even more addictive gameplayvarious novelties of great depth and a rich bestiary that also in this case makes the difference.

“Monster Hunter Rise is the natural evolution of a series that has been trying for years to embrace an ever wider audience”, the words of our Christian Colli. “Capcom has managed to surpass even the heights reached with Monster Hunter World, and has done so by performing a real technical miracle on the Nintendo Switch.”

“The result is a new approach that we enjoyed a lot, but that falters on the endgame, perhaps still too immature and that will be better defined through future updates. For now, Monster Hunter Rise is a promising start that we want to see everyone grow costs and which we recommend both to fans of the series and to new players.”