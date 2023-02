CAPCOM is pleased to announce that, as of today, the title MONSTER HUNTER RISE surpassed 12 million physical units shipped and digital copies sold worldwide. To commemorate the great milestone, the company has released a beautiful illustration through its social pages!

MONSTER HUNTER RISE is available on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo SwitchAnd pc.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu