Monster Hunter Rise will be available only in digital format on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: Capcom revealed it to the Gematsu website, thus confirming that the new versions of the game will not be distributed in physical version.

The announcement of Monster Hunter Rise for PlayStation and Xbox, also via Game Pass, has sparked the enthusiasm of the many fans of the series who have not been able to get their hands on this episode for Nintendo Switchbut the exclusion of physical support could dampen tempers.

In fact, if the digital format is now quite widespread in Japan, there are many Western enthusiasts who still want to buy games in the physical version.

Moreover, on social networks, several people have complained that Capcom has not yet announced the possible arrival of features such as the cross playwhich would allow users on different platforms to play together.