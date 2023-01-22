Digital Foundry has published a new video analysis featuring the versions PS5, Xbox Series X and S Of Monster Hunter Risewhich have definitely satisfied the tech enthusiasts for their quality and the “versatility” of these versions.

Indeed, one of the peculiarities of the console portings of Monster Hunter Rise is that it does not have “fixed” graphics modes as seen in other games, but rather graphic presetson which players can partially act as on PC, for example by changing the resolution and quality of the shadows, with repercussions on the gameplay.

Specifically, the option with the most impact in terms of performance is that relating to image quality with a scaling that goes from 70% with 2016x1134p resolution to 125% with resolution 4800x2700p, sort of 4.8K. Then we have settings that allow you to activate or deactivate the high definition textures, filtering, adjust the ambient occlusion, the quality of the shadows and foliage. Clearly, if you don’t know how to set these parameters, you can very well use the three presets present: Standard, Quality and Performance.

With Standard presets PS5 and Xbox Series X run in 4K and on Series S at 1440p with a usually granite framerate on 60 fps, but since it is unlocked it is possible to even exceed this threshold with a monitor or TV with 120Hz. Digital Foundry recommends this preset in general if you have a 60Hz refresh rate screen, and in general, considering it’s a great compromise between quality and performance.

With Quality presets the resolution rises to 4800×2700 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, while it seems to remain at 1440p on Series S. In addition to the resolution, this preset has a higher shadow quality, but does not always reach the 60 fps target.

Finally the mode Performance presents a resolution of 2016x1134p on PS5 and Xbox Series X and 1344x756p on Series S. In this case the high definition textures are deactivated and other graphic settings are minimized or deactivated. As a result, the visual impact is lower, but the framerate rises to 120 fps, with PS5 slightly ahead of Xbox Series X which has drops around 115-120 fps.

Monster Hunter Rise is available from February 20, also for PS4 and Xbox One, as well as on PC and Nintendo Switch. The Sunbreak expansion will be available for new PlayStation and Xbox versions this spring.