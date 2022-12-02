It’s been quite some time since MONSTER HUNTER RISE debuted on Nintendo Switch And pcand apparently it’s time for it to make its grand debut on other consoles too! CAPCOM in fact announces that the game will come up Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S And Xbox One from the January 20, 2023followed by the expansion MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK during the spring 2023.

It will also be made available on the service Xbox Game Pass for Consul, cloud And pc.

MONSTER HUNTER RISEthe most recent iteration of thehunting game best known and appreciated in the entire videogame panorama, originally saw the light on Nintendo Switch in the March 2021 (our review), followed by the edition pc arrived on Steam in the January 2022 (review here), and then enriched the gaming experience with the expansion SUN BREAK to June 2022 (here our opinions about it).

MONSTER HUNTER RISE – Trailer PS4, PS5 and Xbox

MONSTER HUNTER RISE, the latest installment in the critically acclaimed action RPG series, comes to Nintendo Switch! Face terrible monsters and use your rewards to craft a huge variety of epic weapons and armor. Set in the ninja-themed village of Kamura, MONSTER HUNTER RISE invites you to explore lush ecosystems and face fearsome monsters to become the ultimate hunter. Half a century after the devastation caused by the last calamity, hunters are faced with a terrible monster that threatens to throw those lands back into chaos.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu