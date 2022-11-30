According to a report by The Snitch published on Insider Gaming, Capcom will publish Monster Hunter Rise on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S next year and at launch the title will be included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Apparently the release date is set for January 20, 2023, with the release of the Sunbreak maxi-expansion set for the spring of the same year. Monster Hunter Rise is currently only available on Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam).

Update: Tom Henderson, owner of Insider Gaming and another well-known insider, updated the article, declaring that the game it will also arrive on PS4 and Xbox One. However, 4K and 60fps at the moment would seem to be a prerogative of current generation consoles.

The alleged PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Monster Hunter Rise will run in resolution 4K and at 60fps, and will support 3D audio. Unfortunately, the report does not add further details regarding the ports, such as the introductory price and what other features PlayStation and Xbox players can expect.

Monster Hunter Rise, an artwork featuring the Crimson Valstrax

For the moment we suggest you take these rumors with a grain of salt because without official confirmation from Capcom. Having said that, The Snitch and Tom Henderson have proved to be very reliable sources of information over time, so at this point we wouldn’t be surprised at all by an official announcement in the next few days, perhaps on the occasion of the The Game Awards 2022 of 9 December 2022.

According to the latest official data shared by Capcom in August, Monster Hunter Rise has sold over 11 million copies worldwide since launch, while the expansion Sunbreak is at 4 million copies. We are therefore talking about a title of great commercial success, which will further increase if the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and One versions are confirmed.

On the other hand, this could indirectly confirm that for the next chapter in the Monster Hunter series it may be necessary to wait much longer and perhaps we will not talk about it before 2024 forwarded. We’ll see.

What do you think, would you like to play (or replay) Monster Hunter Rise on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S? Let us know in the comments.