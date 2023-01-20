Monster Hunter Rise, previously only on Switch and PC, is available today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and cloud. Monster Hunter Rise has already sold over 11 million units, but now it comes to home consoles with 4K resolution, advanced graphics options, voice chat, 3D audio and more. Monster Hunter Rise includes new features to improve multiplayer with other hunters. Dynamic difficulty scaling for multiplayer automatically adjusts as new players enter and exit hub missions. The new “Hunter Connect” feature allows players to create tags with their goals and playstyles, search for other players with the same tags, or invite friends to any tag they’ve joined. After completing a multiplayer mission, players can also rate other hunters in their party and increase the odds of finding each other in matchmaking. Monster Hunter Rise features customizable enhancements: 4K resolution and 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as 3D audio on newer consoles. Weapons use DualSense adaptive triggers on PlayStation 5. The paid expansion Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will arrive in spring 2023.