Capcom has seen record profits for the fourth year in a row.

Revenue for the financial year ending 31st March 2021 was 95.3bn yen (£ 622m), up 16.8 percent from the previous year, with profit of 34.6bn yen (£ 226m), up 51.6 percent from the previous fiscal year)

Eurogamer news cast: the Epic emails

Capcom pointed to the success of Monster Hunter Rise and the Resident Evil 3 remake, as well as sales growth for high margin back catalog titles including Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and the Resident Evil 2 remake. Capcom said the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S version of Devil May Cry 5 “also performed well”. The boost to video game interest during lockdowns also helped.

Digging into the detail, Nintendo Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise shifted over 4m copies following its release in March (it’s now 6m). The Resident Evil 3 remake sold 3.9m units in the financial year.

Looking ahead to the current financial year, which ends 31st March 2022, Capcom said it anticipates revenue of 100bn yen (£ 653m) and a profit of 42bn yen (£ 274m). The company just released Resident Evil Village, which got off to a flyer on Steam.

While it’s all smiles on the financial front for Capcom, the company endured a torrid time internally after November’s damaging cyber attack that saw personal information, internal briefings and game details compromised and held to ransom.

And Capcom’s arcade operations and amusement equipment businesses were understandably hit hard by lockdowns. Revenue from arcade operations was down 18.4 percent from the previous year, with profit down 87.7 percent. Amusement equipment demand was “generally weak” due to the spread of Covid-19, Capcom said, but sales and profit were both up year-on-year.