The winners of the Japan Game Awards 2021 there are mainly two: Monster Hunter Rise and Ghost of Tsushima. The two titles were in fact the most awarded of the Japanese event, which was held as part of the Tokyo Game Show, obtaining the highest number of awards among all the games nominated.

Jobs from Capcom and Sucker Punch both got the Grand Award, the most coveted award; also Nintendo is of course the protagonist, who sees both Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit awarded. Final Fantasy VII Remake, Resident Evil 3, The Last of Us Part II and Genshin Impact, among others, also gain accolades.

Below, all the winners:

Grand Award: Ghost of Tsushima & Monster Hunter Rise

Global Award Japanese Product: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Global Award Foreign Product: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Best Sales Award: Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!

Game Designer’s Award: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Award for Excellence:

Resident Evil 3, FFVII Remake, TLOU Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Genshin Impact, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban !, Buddy Mission BOND, Umamusume: Pretty Derby, Monster Hunter Rise.

