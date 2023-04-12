CAPCOM announced that the next April 19th a new digital event will be held entirely dedicated to MONSTER HUNTER RISE. It will be possible to follow it live via the company’s YouTube channel starting at 16:00 (Italian time). There will be nothing less than to lead him Lady Fioraynewhich will reveal the contents that will come with the Title Update 5 including the return of a dreaded Ancient Dragon.

Before leaving you with a short teaser of the event, I remind you that MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK is already available on Nintendo Switch And pc. The expansion will also be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 28, you can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu