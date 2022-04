After over two years of honorable service, the free-to-play MONSTER HUNTER RIDERS is heading towards the official closing. CAPCOM has already made every in-app purchase option inaccessible, while the termination of the service and the actual general closure is set for the next June 16.

MONSTER HUNTER RIDERS saw the light in Japan in February 2020, but never received a western release.

Source: CAPCOM Street Anime News Network