The already vast world of Monster Hunter is enriched with further contents thanks to the film adaptation by Paul William Scott Anderson, well-known director and screenwriter of various adaptations such as Resident Evil, Mortal Kombat and The Three Musketeers in a steampunk key. Milla Jovovich returns in the role of a tough, strong and determined woman: her role is that of the leader of a handful of soldiers in search of another team lost in the desert. Rangers, men and women capable of extraordinary acts. The thought that gripped us before arriving at the cinema (after almost two years of absence, returning to the theater was a real pleasure!) Is what always peeks out before witnessing the transposition of a particularly famous and appreciated videogame series: Will it be true to what we’ve come to love? Notwithstanding that the media does not affect the other – or that your favorite game will remain so even if the film linked to it has nothing to do with the reference work -, we left for the “hunt” and, as you will read in our Monster Hunter review, we are back victorious.

Monsters, hunters and soldiers

In the heart of the desert, a team of well-trained rangers disappeared into thin air: it will be up to the team of Natalie Artemis (Milla Jovovich) to find the traces and understand what happened to them. Dash (Megan Good), Marshall (Diego Boneta), Link (TI) and Steeler (Josh Helman) are underlings of ranger Artemis, ready to fight to bring the missing team home. In the desert, however, you know, time is very fickle. On the horizon there is in fact a black and dark storm as never before; the group escapes aboard a combat dunebuggy and an armored Humvee, but they unfortunately end up stumbling upon what appears to be a real portal to another dimension. Our protagonists thus find themselves in another desert, similar to the one where they were before but characterized by some curious diversity; the sand is somewhat different, thinner, and mountains stand out on the horizon despite the fact that Artemis’ map makes no mention of them. Our soldiers walk for a few minutes in search of answers and here they find the previous team, literally torn to pieces. Not even the time to metabolize what we have just seen that here comes a dangerous creature out of nowhere, an animal-like being similar to a degree and pointing straight towards our bewildered heroes: a Diablos. Without revealing anything else about the plot, so as to leave you the pleasure of discovering it, we can tell you that it is not very dissimilar from any Monster Hunter game: little talk and lots of action!



Let the hunt begin

Telling Monster Hunter in this review as a cinematic work rather than a video game is not easy: a big applause goes to director Anderson’s team who undoubtedly managed to make us fully immerse ourselves in this universe, going to touch the right points that a fan of the title will recognize without particular difficulty (see for example the scene of the Palico which cooks a rich dinner properly) and which at the same time perfectly introduces the unaware viewer of such facts. Milla Jovovich seems immune to the passage of time: the actress is indestructible, she seems to have come out of adolescence yesterday and nothing can discourage her, despite the endless blows she takes while battling monsters and humans. As an inflexible Admiral, Ron Perlman is quite right: hard as the rock this veteran hunter will tell us very important things about the world in front of us (which we do not reveal to you so as not to spoil the surprise) but it will also be a bulwark in battle to lean on in times of difficulty. Co-star of the film, Tony Jaa as Hunter is really interesting although perhaps they could have avoided making him fight almost by force in certain situations: mind you, the martial artist is a pleasure for the eyes to be seen in action but for the purposes of the plotperhaps better could have been done.

Monster Hunter aims to be nothing more than what it actually is: an action film set in a fantasy world, peculiar for its characteristics and without fancy flights of abstruse morals. In the film there is very little room for deep and honeyed dialogue (excellent, in our view) and in the one hundred and four minutes that you will spend in your comfortable armchair, intent on observing on the screen a continuous succession of events without any pause: action on immersive action, pure adrenaline and special effects that are for really, all combined with a first-rate audio effects, to the point that often the seat of the hall will shake so strong will the bass hits. As you will have understood from our review of Monster Hunter, there are no striking defects, except perhaps a small plot hole not better specified, or the birth of the friendship between Artemis and Hunter which could undoubtedly take place in a different way given the premises of the situation… but other than that, the film works great and honestly we can’t wait to find out what follows.