CAPCOM announces that MONSTER HUNTER PUZZLES: Felyne Isles is available from today in Europe on iOS and Android devices. It will be possible to download it for free on iOS via App Store And on Android via Google Play StoreIn this colorful puzzle we will have to help the Felyne defend their island from monster attacks, and at the same time repopulate it after the escape of its inhabitants.

We leave you now with a trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

MONSTER HUNTER PUZZLE: Felyne Isles – Trailer

Source: CAPCOM