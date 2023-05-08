CAPCOM has registered the trademark Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles all over the world, is there a new announcement coming? Although there is no information about it, it is possible to make some conjectures, given that in 2008 the software house released Airu de Puzzlesan exclusive spin-off for Japan dedicated to the famous feline companions of the hunting game.

So is a remastered version on the way that will finally bring this puzzle game to the whole world? We just have to wait to find out.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu