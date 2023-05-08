Capcom has registered a brand name For “Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles” in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the United States of America. The whole thing happened on April 27, 2023, but it was only recently noticed.

A game called “Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles” has not yet been announced, but the name is very similar to Airu de Puzzle, a spin-off of Monster Hunter for the PSP released only in Japan in July 2012. “Airu” is the Japanese name for Monster Hunter’s Felyne, or feline characters. Also, Airu can be romanized to “Isle” (island), thus creating the title Felyne Isle.

In short, it’s possible that “Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles” is a modern take on the PSP classic. Considering the genre, it’s also believable that this new release is meant for mobile. Below you can see a trailer of the PSP game.

Of course it’s just about speculations and it is possible that the registration of the trademark will lead to nothing. However, Monster Hunter has been having great success in recent years, with World and Rise, and it is not unthinkable that Capcom wants to expand this success with other titles, perhaps for mobile with an “as a service” form with microtransactions to monetize as much as possible.

We will have to wait for official announcements on the matter to get a clear idea of ​​the situation. In the meantime, remember that Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak has also arrived on PlayStation and Xbox.