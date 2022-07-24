In these hours, a leak born on Discord and then bounced on social networks is bouncing on social networks. Capcom is reportedly working on a new game known as Monster Hunter: Paradise. According to the first reports, it would be destined to land on Xbox and PlayStation.

As you can in the video above, through Discord you can access a screen that rewards you with some type of code for Monster Hunter Paradise and you can choose between Xbox and PlayStation. Obviously on which game it is there are only conjectures: starting from Monster Hunter 6, a spin-off or a sequel to Monster Hunter Diary: Poka Poka Airou Village, produced by FromSoftware let us remember, is in the final phase of the development of a videogame of which nothing is known. Although obviously we are randomly pulling the links to come to the head of a fairly dense and curious mystery.

As usual, being a set of rumors and leaks, we take everything with due precautions waiting for official news from Capcom.