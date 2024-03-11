Among the many new features of Capcom Highlights 2024 there was also space for the content coming to Monster Hunter Nowthe spin-off for mobile devices of the Japanese company's fighter series, with theupdate scheduled for March 14th.
For starters, on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of Monster Hunter, these days players will be able to undertake missions to obtain one commemorative medal and try your hand at a limited-time event that includes all of the game's subspecies and the Hunters, where a Zinogre is guaranteed to appear.
Also, March 14th Monster Hunter Now will celebrate 6 months since launch And to show their appreciation for the community, the Niantic team will be handing out rewards to all players, including Zenny, items, and more.
The spring update
On the same day, a major update will be released which will also start a new Season of Monster Hunter Now. Among the new features, we find the addition of new monsters from Monster Hunter World, namely Odogaron and Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, as well as the fearsome Devil Jho. The will also be added Charged Blade as a new type of weapon that can be used in hunts and armor styles.
At the end of presentation a short teaser trailer was also shown relating to content coming in the future. The footage shows a tornado in a frozen wasteland, while the cry of a monster can be heard in the distance. The verse would appear to be exactly that of Kushala Daorathe elderly dragon capable of manipulating the winds and a constant presence in almost all the games in the series.
It's not the only news for the Capcom series. In fact, the PS4 version of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins and the release date of the Monster Hunter Stories remaster for PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch were also announced.
