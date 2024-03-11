Among the many new features of Capcom Highlights 2024 there was also space for the content coming to Monster Hunter Nowthe spin-off for mobile devices of the Japanese company's fighter series, with theupdate scheduled for March 14th.

For starters, on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of Monster Hunter, these days players will be able to undertake missions to obtain one commemorative medal and try your hand at a limited-time event that includes all of the game's subspecies and the Hunters, where a Zinogre is guaranteed to appear.

Also, March 14th Monster Hunter Now will celebrate 6 months since launch And to show their appreciation for the community, the Niantic team will be handing out rewards to all players, including Zenny, items, and more.