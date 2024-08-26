Among these stands out the introduction of a new weapon, the Heavy Crossbow which allows you to attack monsters from a distance using various types of different ammunition. More specifically, in Monster Hunter Now each Crossbow can use two or three types of ammunition, and it is possible to charge the shots to increase the total damage inflicted.

Niantic has announced the first details of the Season 3 Of Monster Hunter Now titled “Curse of the Wandering Flame”. It will begin at 02:00 Italian time on September 12, 2024 and as per tradition it will bring with it a series of important novelties.

New season, new monsters

With the launch of Season 3 of Monster Hunter Now, the Magnamalo, the Aknosom and the Rajangold acquaintances of the series fans who will give players a hard time and who will appear on the field after unlocking and completing the urgent missions of Season 3.

Monster Hunter Now’s Heavy Bowgun

Another interesting novelty is represented by the functionality Kitchenwhich will allow hunters to prepare tasty and hearty dishes and activate various bonuses during hunts, with more information on this to be revealed in the coming days.

Additionally, Season 3 will introduce new medals and modifications designed to enhance the gameplay experience. In addition, thanks to the Item Box expansion available as a stash item in the shop, 250 more slots can be added. There will also be a new Season Pass with various rewards.