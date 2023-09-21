Niantic announces today that, just one week after its worldwide launch, the mobile game Monster Hunter Now has exceeded five million downloads. For this reason the company has decided to reward its users with 5,000 Zenny and two paint ball free with code MHN5M to this addressafter logging in.

Furthermore, starting next weekend there will be the first event of the game, the invasion of the Diablos. More details can be found below.

One week after the global launch of Monster Hunter Nowthe game is already breaking records and rewarding all its “hunters” with some bonuses and special events:

1. Monster Hunter Now reaches 5 million downloads in its first week, in time for the Tokyo Game Show. For this record, Niantic has decided to offer hunters a bonus of 5,000 Zenny and two free Paintballs (offer redemption code: MHN5M).

2. The first Diablos Invasion event will take place next weekend. In Monster Hunter Now, monsters appear more often in large parks. Now it seems that the parks corresponding to the deserts are about to be attacked by Diablos: all groups of hunters are invited to investigate the phenomenon:

Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm local time.

Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm local time.

Diablos will appear more frequently in desert regions. Limited-time event missions will be available. Complete missions, such as taking a photo of the Diablos in AR mode, to earn rewards.

More information on the event is available here.

3. Pre-registration rewards are available. To redeem them, the app must be updated to the latest version from the App Store or Google Play and then access the game store.

Niantic has also extended the period in which new players can earn pre-registration rewards, including everyone who installs the app and logs in by 11.59pm (UTC) on Monday 25 September.