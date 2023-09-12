Monster Hunter Now reached and exceeded quota 3 million pre-registrations just a few days after the debut on iOS and Android mobile devices, set for September 14, 2023.
We are talking about excellent numbers all in all and which demonstrate the great interest of fans for this peculiar spin-off which, as explained in our Monster Hunter Now trial, could prove to be the most valid alternative to Pokémon Go on the square, as well as the ideal pastime while waiting for the next game of the main saga, which could arrive as early as next week.
Among other things, we are approaching the goal of 5 million pre-registrations set by Niantic and Capcom which will guarantee maximum rewards at launchwhich include healing potions, paintballs to mark monsters and easily track them, item chest expansions and reward tickets.
If you are interested, you can pre-register from here for Android devices and from here for iOS ones.
Hunting monsters on mobile
For those who don’t know, Monster Hunter Now is a spin-off for mobile made by Niantic from Capcom’s famous giant monster hunting series and which includes some mechanics similar to those of Pokémon Go.
Designed for both beginners and more experienced players of the saga, in the game we will take on the role of a hunter and will have to explore the real world, taking advantage of Niantic’s now well-tested real map system to physically go hunting for monsters around, with the fights that will be displayed in augmented reality. It will also be possible to team up with three other people to face the strongest monsters.
In Monster Hunter Now the combat mechanics are reminiscent of those of the original series, but adapted to an experience on mobile devices and on the go. Even the monsters included at launch are old favorites for fans, such as Rathalos, Diablo, Gran Jagras, Pukei-Pukei, Rathian and Paolomu, to name a few.
