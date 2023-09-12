Monster Hunter Now reached and exceeded quota 3 million pre-registrations just a few days after the debut on iOS and Android mobile devices, set for September 14, 2023.

We are talking about excellent numbers all in all and which demonstrate the great interest of fans for this peculiar spin-off which, as explained in our Monster Hunter Now trial, could prove to be the most valid alternative to Pokémon Go on the square, as well as the ideal pastime while waiting for the next game of the main saga, which could arrive as early as next week.

Among other things, we are approaching the goal of 5 million pre-registrations set by Niantic and Capcom which will guarantee maximum rewards at launchwhich include healing potions, paintballs to mark monsters and easily track them, item chest expansions and reward tickets.

If you are interested, you can pre-register from here for Android devices and from here for iOS ones.