Niantic and Capcom just announced Monster Hunter Nowa new mobile game that brings the hunting franchise to streets, parks and neighborhoods around the world.

The creators of Pokémon GO aim to publish the game for September 2023, both on iOS and Android. Interested players can sign up for the beta now at monsterhunternow.com.

Players, who in Monster Hunter Now will obviously be defined as “hunters”, will be able to venture anywhere in the real world in search of the most ferocious monsters, forming teams with other enthusiasts to complete the missions: this last aspect helps to add to the experience an important element of sociability. Furthermore, it is promised that by playing directly on smartphones, inviting your friends to take part in the game will be really simple and intuitive.

Ryozo Tsujimoto, producer of the Monster Hunter series for CAPCOM, said that “Monster Hunter Now will present fans with an unprecedented new game mode: players will be encouraged to go out together with their Palico, explore their surroundings and encounter incredible monsters directly in the real world.”

Whether it’s longtime Monster Hunter players, fans who haven’t approached it for some time or newcomers to the Monster Hunter Now series, it seems like a project born and designed so that people can easily enjoy themselves at their own pace and according to their needs : for example, hunters will be able to mark the monsters they encounter on their way to work or school to be able to hunt them down later, even after closing the application.

Monster Hunter Now is based on geolocation and augmented reality, superimposing fantastic and ferocious creatures on the real world: the app was in fact designed on Lightship, the proprietary platform of the Californian company dedicated to developing experiences in the increasingly “real world metaverse”. engaging.

