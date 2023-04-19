Capcom and Niantic have announced Monster Hunter Now for Android and iOS, which will launch in September of this year. Just like Pokémon Go, in Monster Hunter Now it will be possible to find monsters with the augmented reality of the phone, and to go hunting with other users in real areas of the world. “Monster Hunter Now is an all-new game for the series, inviting players to go out and encounter incredible monsters in the real world,” series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto said in a press release. “Niantic’s AR technology delivers a ‘here and now’ hunting experience, something that anyone can play, while staying true to the action only Monster Hunter can deliver. Let’s get out into the real world and have fun hunting.” Niantic Founder and CEO John Hanke added, “Monster Hunter Now will be the ultimate experience for anyone who has dreamed of taking on epic monsters and battling them with friends. Filled with fantastic creatures and teamwork opportunities, with the best graphics possible on mobile devices, Monster Hunter Now is the perfect title to bring into the real world.” Monster Hunter is the most successful franchise in Capcom history, with 90 million of copies sold on various consoles and PCs, as well as various smartphone games.

