As reported by PocketGamer.biz, it is the fourth best launch for a Niantic game and Monster Hunter Now is currently on track to surpass the $20 million in overall revenue recorded by Pikmin Bloom, making it the Pokémon GO company’s third most successful game.

Monster Hunter Now he totaled approx $14 million in revenue on iOS and Android mobile devices since launch on September 14th, and 5 million unique downloads in the first week.

Most of the revenue comes from iOS and Japanese market

Interestingly, the mobile hunting game has created the majority of revenue on iOSto be precise, $12 million according to Sensor Tower data, compared to $2 million totaled on Android via the Google Play Store.

Another noteworthy fact is that the majority of Monster Hunter Now players, or at least those who have spent the most on the game, are those Japanwhich represent 70% of total revenues.

This is surprising up to a certain point, considering that Monster Hunter is a series born and matured in the Land of the Rising Sun before also achieving great success in the West with Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise, which with their respective 19 million and 13.2 million copies sold are Capcom’s best-selling games ever.

As explained in our review, Monster Hunter Now embodies the spirit of the main series but adapting its gameplay dynamics to an on-the-go experience and the free-to-play formula. The result is an excellent pastime for fans of the series which offers in-depth character and equipment management and high-level graphics and music, whereas the fights are far too simplified compared to the mother series.