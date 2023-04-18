Niantic And CAPCOM they announce today Monster Hunter Nowa new AR title for iOS And Android that takes the acclaimed hunting game series to the streets, parks and neighborhoods of the real world. It will launch worldwide in September and will be distributed by Niantic under license from CAPCOM. Open beta test registrations are available now on official site of the game. Closed beta testing will start next 25 April and will allow approximately 10,000 participants to try the game in preview.

Ryozo Tsujimotoproducer of the series Monster Hunterssaid the following in a press release: “Monster Hunter Now is a new and unprecedented Monster Hunter that entices players to go out with their Felyne to encounter incredible monsters in the real world. Niantic’s AR technology delivers a ‘here and now’ hunting experience, something that can be played with confidence, while still respecting the game play and hunting action that only Monster Hunter can deliver. Let’s go out into the real world and enjoy the hunt!”

The founder and CEO of Niantic, John Hankehe also added: “Monster Hunter Now will be the ultimate experience for anyone who has dreamed of taking on epic monsters and battling them with friends. Filled with fantastic creatures, challenging hunts and teamwork, with the best graphics possible on mobile devices, Monster Hunter Now is the perfect franchise to bring into the real world.”

Below we can see the official teaser trailer and a series of images from the game.

Monster Hunter Now – Teaser Trailer

Source: Niantic Street Gematsu