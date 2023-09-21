Monster Hunter Now he scored well 5 million downloads on iOS and Android during the First week: Capcom announced it in conjunction with the Tokyo Game Show 2023, promising gifts to celebrate the important milestone.

The over 3 million pre-registrations of Monster Hunter Now actually foreshadowed a great success for the mobile game, which reinterprets the Pokémon GO formula applying it precisely to the hunting game of the Osaka house.

We were talking about the rewards: Niantic has seen fit to offer hunters a bonus equal to 5,000 Zenny and two free Paintballs: to obtain them, simply redeem this code: MHN5M.