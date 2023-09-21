Monster Hunter Now he scored well 5 million downloads on iOS and Android during the First week: Capcom announced it in conjunction with the Tokyo Game Show 2023, promising gifts to celebrate the important milestone.
The over 3 million pre-registrations of Monster Hunter Now actually foreshadowed a great success for the mobile game, which reinterprets the Pokémon GO formula applying it precisely to the hunting game of the Osaka house.
We were talking about the rewards: Niantic has seen fit to offer hunters a bonus equal to 5,000 Zenny and two free Paintballs: to obtain them, simply redeem this code: MHN5M.
Special events
It doesn’t end here: next weekend the first Diablos Invasion eventwhich will see a sudden invasion of monsters in the parks corresponding to the deserts in the game world, and all hunters are invited to check out what’s happening.
Here you are the dates and times:
- Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm local time.
- Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm local time.
To obtain special rewards it will be necessary to complete limited-time missions, for example by taking a photo of the Diablos in AR mode.
#Monster #Hunter #million #downloads #iOS #Android #week