As promised, on the occasion of the celebrations for the twentieth anniversary of Monster HunterCapcom has revealed the 20 best monsters of the series based on player preferences. In first place we find him Zinogrethe Lightning Lord first introduced in 2010's Monster Hunter Portable 3rds.

In second place we find the Nergigantethe cover monster of Monster Hunter World, which among other things also took ninth position with the brutal Nergigante Raider variant introduced in Iceborne.

On the lowest step of the podium is the Lagiacrus, the Leviathan flagship of Monster Hunter Tri of 2010 and entered the hearts of players in particular thanks to the underwater battles present in that title. The monster's last appearance dates back to the “best of” Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate of 2018, with the hope of seeing it again in Monster Hunter Wilds in 2025. Let's see the complete top 20: