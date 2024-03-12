As promised, on the occasion of the celebrations for the twentieth anniversary of Monster HunterCapcom has revealed the 20 best monsters of the series based on player preferences. In first place we find him Zinogrethe Lightning Lord first introduced in 2010's Monster Hunter Portable 3rds.
In second place we find the Nergigantethe cover monster of Monster Hunter World, which among other things also took ninth position with the brutal Nergigante Raider variant introduced in Iceborne.
On the lowest step of the podium is the Lagiacrus, the Leviathan flagship of Monster Hunter Tri of 2010 and entered the hearts of players in particular thanks to the underwater battles present in that title. The monster's last appearance dates back to the “best of” Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate of 2018, with the hope of seeing it again in Monster Hunter Wilds in 2025. Let's see the complete top 20:
- Zinogre
- Nergigante
- Lagiacrus
- Valstrax
- Gore Magala
- Velkhana
- Nargacuga
- Fatalis
- Reaper Nergigante
- Alatreon
- Stygian Zinogre
- Abyssal Lagiacrus
- Primordial Malzeno
- Mizutsune
- White Fatalis
- Safi'Jiiva
- Brachydios
- Namielle
- Shagaru Magala
- Valstrax Crimson
A celebratory artwork
The ranking was drawn up based on the global survey launched last November, where Capcom asked players to vote for their favorites among the 229 monsters that have appeared in the Monster Hunter series so far. A difficult choice but from the ranking it is clear that Monster Hunter World's impact was enormous, given that a good part of the monsters included in the top 20 also appeared in this title and in the Iceborne expansion. However, there is also no shortage of other historical creatures, such as the aforementioned Lagiacrus and the Gore Magala.
To celebrate, Capcom has created the trailer above which shows the complete ranking with all 229 monsters of the series and the illustration below which immortalizes the three who obtained the most votes, namely Zinogre, Nergigante and Lagiacrus.
What do you think, do you agree with the ranking drawn up by votes from the Monster Hunter community or in your opinion were there other monsters that would have deserved a place in the top 10? Let us know in the comments below.
#Monster #Hunter #monsters #series #players
Leave a Reply