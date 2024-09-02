On the occasion of theExpo 2025 in Japanwhich has as its main theme “designing the future society for our lives”, Capcom has decided to launch a particular initiative called Monster Hunter Bridgewhich is a sort of live attraction inspired by the series that is shown in a presentation trailer.

Inspired by the Osaka Healthcare Pavillon’s “Reborn” theme, Monster Hunter Bridge is a sort of “bridge”, in fact, between reality and the world of the video game seriesallowing visitors to experience a full Monster Hunter-style experience first-hand.

These are installations that use virtual reality and augmented reality, as well as real, tangible structures, to immerse people in the world of Monster Hunter, introducing them to the incredible creatures that populate its universe.