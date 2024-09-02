On the occasion of theExpo 2025 in Japanwhich has as its main theme “designing the future society for our lives”, Capcom has decided to launch a particular initiative called Monster Hunter Bridgewhich is a sort of live attraction inspired by the series that is shown in a presentation trailer.
Inspired by the Osaka Healthcare Pavillon’s “Reborn” theme, Monster Hunter Bridge is a sort of “bridge”, in fact, between reality and the world of the video game seriesallowing visitors to experience a full Monster Hunter-style experience first-hand.
These are installations that use virtual reality and augmented reality, as well as real, tangible structures, to immerse people in the world of Monster Hunter, introducing them to the incredible creatures that populate its universe.
Really Knowing the Creatures of Monster Hunter
The new presentation trailer leverages this mix of real elements and characteristics of the video game series, projecting the gigantic creatures into modern Japan.
Monster Hunter Bridge also has a official website in which Capcom explains a bit about its particular vision on the initiative.
This is a unique attraction that Capcom created exclusively for Expo 2025. Visitors to the pavilion will wear AR devices specific and will be able to enjoy this interactive attraction based on a 360-degree theatre, immersive audio and vibrating floor.
In this way, a sensorial mix is created that can fully immerse you in the world of Monster Hunter. “Capcom is developing Monster Hunter Bridge with the aim of merging dreams with reality to offer an immersive experience like never before.”
Inside the structure it will be possible to get to know Felyne up close and have other incredible encounters with monsters, but it will only be visible live at Expo 2025.
