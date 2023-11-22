Monster Hunter Next year it will celebrate its twentieth anniversary and for the occasion Capcom certainly has various activities in store (and who knows, maybe even a new game in the series) and absolutely wants to know from fans what their favorite monster via a survey.
If you are interested you can express your preference at this address. The only requirement to vote is to have or create a Capcom ID on the spot. Voting will be available until December 20, 2023.
All participants they will receive a free wallpaper which depicts all the monsters from the Monster Hunter series. Furthermore, the three monsters that receive the most votes will become the protagonists of a special illustration created by the development team.
A difficult choice
For long-time Monster Hunter players it will probably be a difficult task as we are talking about choosing between well 229 monstersboth the large ones and the smaller ones that populate the hunting areas.
Clearly there are already clear ones favorites in this small competition, represented by those creatures that appear with great frequency in the series such as Nargacuga, Zinogre, Teostra, Brachydios, Rajang, Deviljho, Tigrex, Diablos and Rathalos (the only one to have appeared in every single game, spin -off included) just to name a few.
Clearly let us know in the comments what your favorite monster is.
