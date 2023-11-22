Monster Hunter Next year it will celebrate its twentieth anniversary and for the occasion Capcom certainly has various activities in store (and who knows, maybe even a new game in the series) and absolutely wants to know from fans what their favorite monster via a survey.

If you are interested you can express your preference at this address. The only requirement to vote is to have or create a Capcom ID on the spot. Voting will be available until December 20, 2023.

All participants they will receive a free wallpaper which depicts all the monsters from the Monster Hunter series. Furthermore, the three monsters that receive the most votes will become the protagonists of a special illustration created by the development team.