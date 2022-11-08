CAPCOM has announced a partnership with TiMi Studio Group to make a chapter of MONSTER HUNTER for mobile devices. This is the first partnership between the two companies, who will combine their experience bringing benefits to both sides. This partnership aims to create a gaming experience that can “recreate the action hunts that characterize the franchise”By adapting them on mobile devices.

The creation of a mobile title of the franchise will ensure that players from all over the world can enjoy hunting trips wherever they are, whether they are veterans of the saga or are looking out for the first time thanks to this chapter.

At the moment there is no further information about it, we just have to wait to find out what awaits us in this new chapter of MONSTER HUNTER.

Source: CAPCOM, TiMi Studio Group Street Eurogamer