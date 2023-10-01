Monster Hunter fans have been waiting for months (if not years, in some cases) for the announcement of a new chapter in the saga. Unfortunately there was no space for a new game at the Tokyo Game Show 2023, but this obviously didn’t stop the rumors. For example, the leaker Necrolipe on Universo Nintendo stated that Monster Hunter 6 will also arrive on Nintendo Switch 2.

The information was also shared on ResetEram, where it was pointed out that according to other leaks, Monster Hunter 6 has been in development for years for the current generation of consoles. Considering that the Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t expected to be as powerful as a PS5 and Xbox Series X, fans are curious as to how Capcom would be able to play the game on Nintendo’s new console.

However, it should be underlined that we are talking about a set of speculations and rumors and reasoning about the technical potential of a console that has not yet been announced does not make complete sense. The most relevant part is that the new Monster Hunter would be arriving on multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch 2, which is not surprising given the great success of the latest chapters of the saga. It would be normal for Capcom to try to broaden its audience as much as possible from the beginning, always assuming of course that it does not enter into exclusivity agreements with some large console publisher.