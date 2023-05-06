After years of waiting, finally Monster Hunter 2 Dos was translated in English and is therefore also playable in the West. Until today it had remained the preserve of Japanese users, but the meritorious work of the duo Break Arts has finally filled this serious lack for fans of the series.

There translation patch of Monster Hunter 2 Dos is downloadable from here. Of course, to apply it to the game you must own the original and dump the ISO. In case you plan to download the pirated ISO with the patch already applied, we will absolutely not tell you how to find it.

@kure_migure, one of the authors of the translation, also announced the release of a patch that simulates a connection with PSP between Monster Hunter 2 Dos and Monster Hunter Portable, so as to have access to all the exclusive bonuses for PSP. The patches can be used both via emulator and on original hardware.

Also @kure_migure revealed that the translation patch required more than 850 hours of work spread over six months. Sending them a thank you, in case you use the two patches, is a must.

For those unfamiliar with it, Monster Hunter 2 Dos was released in Japan in 2006 for the PS2 only. As the progressive number suggests, it is the sequel to Monster Hunter and Monster Hunter G. Today it seems absurd to say it, but Capcom decided not to translate it for the West due to the very low sales of the first episode.