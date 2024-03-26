Although many considered it something horrifying at the time due to the quality of the animation, there are people who have the film Monster House from 2006 among his great childhood memories, some of his scenes have even been taken up to become recognized pop culture memes. And something that fans agree with is that there should be some kind of sequel, which returns the characters to that house full of mysteries that was intended to scare the entire neighborhood.

Director Gil Kenan He recently recalled how much he loved the project and how okay he is with a return to that world. However, the reason for not having more tapes is precisely the ending of the original film, since it has a closure that does not lend itself to continuing the story. Added to that is that perhaps the studio that owns the rights may not have the interest in making it possible, since they have more franchises to exploit at the moment such as the expanded universe of Spider-Man.

Here are their statements:

I love that movie and I'm looking to find something else that takes place, totally, in that same world of animation. There could be another Monster House story, I haven't had the idea in the years since. Plus, it feels like that movie has such a complete story. The reason to revisit a movie series is always the characters, that's the reason to do it. And I'm still friends with a lot of the cast of that movie and stayed in touch, especially with the young cast of that movie. They're all doing great, it's been amazing to watch them grow into adults. Never say never… That was my first movie and I feel like, for me, it was more of a tonal calling card than anything, it was a reflection of the same experiences I had with movies like Ghostbusters and Gremlins. and The Goonies and Beetlejuice, all movies that weren't afraid to get a little darker thematically and lift the curtain on some of the scariest parts of the process of growing up, or just trying to live your life as a human being in this All of that seemed to me really authentic, even when I was a young movie lover. There were a number of films made in the '80s that weren't afraid to shed light on those themes, and then that went out of style, and it still is out of fashion. I feel like we're here doing our part, trying to add a little bit more, especially for younger audiences, a little bit more of a window into the full scope of the human experience, because that just means that you're having a deeper connection to the movie that you're seeing and a more authentic connection.

Here is a synopsis of Monster House: