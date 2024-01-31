Monster of Florence, the truth is increasingly distant. The evidence disappears

At the trial on monster of Florence there is yet another twist, I am 17 photos disappeared considered “key evidence,” they portrayed one of eight couples killed in the countryside, it's about French casualties. In the packages opened yesterday by the Court of Assizes there were only three women's garments, which probably belonged to Nadine Mauriotkilled with her boyfriend Jean Michel Kraveichvili, in Scopeti in September 1985 and the tent basin without the cover. Disappointment in the lawyers of the family members who had requested the search for these finds, with a view to returning an emotional memory to relatives. But also with the hope – reports Sky Tg24 – of being able add new elements regarding the investigations into the eight double murders that occurred in the countryside around Florence between 1968 and 1985.

Some should have been present in the packages objects relating to the victims, and seized at the scene of the crime. In particular, a Nikon camera and 17 photographs belonging to the French tourist couple killed in the Scopeti pitch. However, the material was not found in the boxes, despite the contents had been catalogued. At this point the mystery of the fate of the shots, which could have revealed important details about the last days of the couple's life. “But we will move forward”, assure the lawyers Vieri Adriani and Gaetano Pacchi. In another of the open boxes there was the internal cover of the Canadian tent where the French couple were when she was surprised by the killer armed with a .22 caliber.