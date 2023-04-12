Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Monster Energy Files Claim Against Pokemon

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in World
Monster Energy Files Claim Against Pokemon


The series is famous in the oriental world and anime fans.

The series is famous in the eastern world and anime fans.

The company has filed another 134 complaints for the use of the word Monster

Japanese media have reported in recent days that Pokémon, the famous animated anime series, was denounced by the Monster Energy company, after it filed a legal appeal for the use of a word in its name.

(We recommend you read: On video: reunions of Ash, his pokemons and friends in the end of the series).

The energy drink company is said to alleges the use of the word Monster in titles related to the producer of Pokémon such as Monster Hunter.

According to the argument of Monster Energy’s lawyersthe use of the word in both degrees could cause confusion between both brands and disorientation in consumers.

Likewise, it was said that the legal action could cover the entire Pokémon production package, including deliveries of Pokémon X&Y and Pokémon Sun & Moon.

Within the legal resources presented by the company’s lawyers there are another 134 files against brands that also use the word “Monster” in their degrees, including various video games.

Neverthelessin none of the cases have the complaints imposed by Monster Energy prospered.

‘Pokémon’ issues its final chapter: goodbye to Pikachu and Ash

This is what Pokémon would look like if they were from Latin countries, according to artificial intelligence

They launch a world map with the pokemons of each country: Which one did Colombia get?

