Monster Energy Files Claim Against Pokemon

The series is famous in the oriental world and anime fans.
Screenshot
The series is famous in the eastern world and anime fans.
The company has filed another 134 complaints for the use of the word Monster
Japanese media have reported in recent days that Pokémon, the famous animated anime series, was denounced by the Monster Energy company, after it filed a legal appeal for the use of a word in its name.
(We recommend you read: On video: reunions of Ash, his pokemons and friends in the end of the series).
The energy drink company is said to alleges the use of the word Monster in titles related to the producer of Pokémon such as Monster Hunter.
According to the argument of Monster Energy’s lawyersthe use of the word in both degrees could cause confusion between both brands and disorientation in consumers.
Likewise, it was said that the legal action could cover the entire Pokémon production package, including deliveries of Pokémon X&Y and Pokémon Sun & Moon.
(Also: Pokémon Sleep: The New Game Where You Sleep to Win.)
Within the legal resources presented by the company’s lawyers there are another 134 files against brands that also use the word “Monster” in their degrees, including various video games.
Neverthelessin none of the cases have the complaints imposed by Monster Energy prospered.
