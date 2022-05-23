L’Zagato Atelier delivered the first one at the recent Concorso d’Eleganza di Villa d’Este 2022 Monster Barchetta Zagato Powered by Maserati. With this car, the long collaboration with the House of the Trident has been renewed, which began in 1931 with the Maserati 8C 2500 Sport Zagato and, after the creation of ten prestigious models, continued in 1957, when the Milanese Atelier designed the special version of the Maserati. 450S Coupe Zagato.

That car, nicknamed “The Monster”, was requested by Stirling Moss and created together with the aerodynamic engineer Frank Costin, to participate in the 1957 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most important race of the World Endurance Championship. The new release from the Zagato house is the Barchetta evolution of the Zagato Powered by Maserati Monster, inspired by the historic Le Mans model. The Monster and the Monster Barchetta aim to unite different generations. “When we decided on the name of this project, we were inspired by the first reaction of Sir Stirling Moss, who at the sight of the Maserati Zagato Coupe exclaimed: “Beautiful like a Monster“. An oxymoron that perfectly translates the combination of brutal power and refined aesthetics“, Said Andrea Zagato, president of the company of the same name.

Today’s model, on the other hand, was designed by Norihiko Harada – Vice President Design Zagato – and is inspired by the proportions of the boats made by the Maserati brothers, first for Maserati and later for the lost manufacturer OSCA in the 1950s. The car is a two-seater with a wraparound windshield, small in size and with a design that recalls racing motorboats. Thanks to its carbon fiber frame (with steel rear subframe as support for the tank), the absence of electronic traction control and a 6-speed gearbox with front engagement – typical of racing cars – the Mostro Barchetta is excellent , on paper, also for the track.

The Barchetta Monster will be produced in five exclusive copies and already almost all assigned to a selected circle of Zagato car collectors, who will necessarily have to customize their custom-built cars when ordering, to make it truly unique. You can also choose the engine: a naturally aspirated 4.2 V8 or a 3.0 V6 Biturbo, with powers from 420 HP to 630 HP. The engine will be placed in the front-central position for the best weight distribution (50-50) and the car, thanks to a weight contained in 1,200 kg, confirms an excellent weight-power ratio which, depending on the engines, can reach up to 2kg / CV.

The front and rear suspensions are double wishbone and are equipped with a fully adjustable push-rod type spring-shock absorber system. The braking system uses large diameter ventilated discs, with 6 piston AP Racing calipers at the front and 4 pistons at the rear. The wheels are 19-inch alloy with a single nut and 255/40 R19 front and 295/35 R19 rear tires.