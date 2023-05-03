The work continues with Monster, the anthological series that tells the facts and events related to the most famous criminal minds of all time. After a first season focused on Jeffrey Dahmerwhich has disturbed and intrigued many viewers, now comes the teaser of the second season of this Monster series.

The story of Lyle And Erik Menendezthis is the subtitle of the second season, will tell the story of the two brothers: the teaser reveals the title and the logo precisely with a disturbing telephone recording.

After DAHMER – Monster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmerthen here is the new Netflix series that will open the minds of these two terrible criminals to the public: this production has only been revealed for now, since it is scheduled for next year.

Brothers Menendez they were accused of murder and sentenced to life in prison after a long trial: they were the ones who made the call that you can hear replicated in the teaser. The idea was to create an alibi to be able to kill his parents. However, a series of coincidences, the investigation carried out and some unclear dynamics will lead the investigators to reveal the truth, and to condemn the two brothers definitively.