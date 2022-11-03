The singer khyun28 years old and originally from Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, carried out his first solo comeback, causing great furor among MONBEBE. The lead vocalist of the extraordinary group MONSTA Xpresent your first EP, “Youth”an album with his current perspective on his youth and determination as a solo artist.

“The lyrics include the things I want to say to myself, both in the past and in the present,” he said. khyun through a statement from StarshipEntertainment, the agency that represents you. “Although this album is my personal story after 7 years as an artist, I think a lot of people can relate to my emotions, because everyone reflects on their youth at some point.”

In addition to his activities with MONSTA X, Kihyun has released songs for various original soundtracks. Photo: Starship Entertainment

“Youth”is a alternative rock song in which the current Kihyun tells the Kihyun of the past, all the emotions of that time and the current promise. “Suddenly I feel like I’ve changed, I’m really becoming an adult, even though I see what I lack, I don’t hate myself,” says a part of the lyrics written by Ea Na Kim, Karl Morgan and Ryan Jhun.

Also, in the title track of his solo EP, the MONSTA X member expresses his longing to be in the rain when it rains and wants to be happy without trying. “I want to say the words ‘I love you’ more easily, I remember my nervous young heart that when I was young I felt nervous, the dark nights that I would lie awake scared to death, I wish at that time he could have said to me: ‘you are doing it fairly good'”.

The kihyun mini album also includes the songs “Bad Liar”in which his friend Hyungwon, another MONSTA X member, participated in writing, composing, and producinga theme that talks about a couple and their desire to break up, but even so, they sometimes feel like they want to stay together. “stardust” it’s an up-tempo song with an energetic drum sound.

“Where is this love” is a completely English song inspired by the movie “Closer”, with a simple piano intro, combined with Kihyun’s soft voice and melancholic lyrics; on this issue, Hyungwon was also involved in writing, composing, and producing..

The EP ends with “Cause of you”a jazz track in which Kihyun was involved in writing the lyrics and also has the special participation of another of his close friends, Joohoney.one of the rappers of MONSTA X. On his first solo EP, the Idol highlighted:

It is really significant that I can share my story with all my fans through my music, I hope you fully enjoy all the songs and stories that I have shared with you through this album. Thank you!

Kihyun debuted as a member of MONSTA X in May 2015. Photo: Starship Entertainment

It should be remembered that Kihyun debuted as a solo artist last March.with the launch of his single album “VOYAGER”, through which he embarked on a journey to a new world, outside the orbit of MONSTA X, considering a scenario in which the traveler Ki-hyeon travels to several worlds and meets the Kihyun who lives in that world. In other words, he was a journey to find his true self, a concept that goes hand in hand with his EP “Youth”.

Kihyun is 28 years old. Photo: Starship Entertainment

On the other hand, last April, MONSTA X released their 11th mini album “Shape of Love”this being the third comeback that Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and IM have made without their leader Shownu, who is in compulsory military service.